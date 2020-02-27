Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 58,528 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 617.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Green Dot worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.85. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

