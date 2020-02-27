Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,796 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,097.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $73.98. 7,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,767. The company has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

