Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Vicor worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $99,143.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113 shares in the company, valued at $46,189.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $259,744 in the last 90 days. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 160,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

