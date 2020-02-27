VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,381. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.