Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Acquires $59,590.00 in Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $967,145.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VVI opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.68. Viad Corp has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

