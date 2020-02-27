Vereit (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Vereit alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VER. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 5,622,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vereit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Vereit by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Vereit during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.