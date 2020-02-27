Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NYSE VNE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Veoneer by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veoneer by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Veoneer by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

