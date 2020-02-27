VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

VEEM has a 52-week low of A$0.48 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of A$0.62 ($0.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.53. The company has a market cap of $65.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56.

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke manufactured products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

