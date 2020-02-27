Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 105,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $151.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

