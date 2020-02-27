ValuEngine Upgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Hold

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCPL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

SCPL stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. SciPlay has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $1,833,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 379,183 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

