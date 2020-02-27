ValuEngine Upgrades Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Buy

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITMR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

ITMR stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

