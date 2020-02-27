ValuEngine Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Buy

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HUYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

HUYA stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,857,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 96,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,486,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,387,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

