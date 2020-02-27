ValuEngine Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 183,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

