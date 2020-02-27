ValuEngine Upgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to “Buy”

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE CHGG opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,659,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chegg by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

