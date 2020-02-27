ValuEngine Downgrades Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to Hold

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

SGLB opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Sigma Labs has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.