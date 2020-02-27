ValuEngine Downgrades Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) to Hold

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.73% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

