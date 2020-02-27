VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of VALEO/S stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 57,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. VALEO/S has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

