USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of USA Technologies stock traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in USA Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

