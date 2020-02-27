US Bancorp DE Sells 400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 41,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

