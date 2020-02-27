US Bancorp DE Sells 2,687 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,082. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 6,631,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,064,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Edward Jones cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

