US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. 24,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,523,213.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,826,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

