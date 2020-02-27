US Bancorp DE Invests $115,000 in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $19,041,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,743,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $13,231,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $9,611,000.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

