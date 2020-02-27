US Bancorp DE Has $111,000 Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,637. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $405.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

POWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

