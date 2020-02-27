US Bancorp DE Acquires 419 Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Line were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Line by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Line by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Line by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Line by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.24. Line Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Several analysts have commented on LN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,777.50.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

