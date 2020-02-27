Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of UROV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $341.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urovant Sciences news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 103,250 shares of Urovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

