Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:UE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.85. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,334 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 167,697 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

