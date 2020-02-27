Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to at Roth Capital

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from to in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $153.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.97. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $142.07 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 5.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

