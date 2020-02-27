United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company came under further pressure after it posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with earnings lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings fell year over year due to higher interest expenses and lower adjusted operating income. Also, management expects earnings to decline in fiscal 2020. These downsides along with margin woes are hurting investors’ sentiments. Nonetheless, the company is focused on cost-reduction efforts and achieved savings of about $70 million in fiscal 2019. Also, United Natural is committed toward enhancing customer base and expanding distribution channels. Further, strong brands and consumer demand have been driving the company’s sales channels for a while. SUPERVALU’s acquisition is also a major top-line driver.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

UNFI stock remained flat at $$6.49 on Thursday. 1,702,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,769. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $4,314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 227,244 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 117,245 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

