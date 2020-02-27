United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UIHC. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

United Insurance stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,457. The firm has a market cap of $441.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. United Insurance has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $16.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

