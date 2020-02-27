United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 3,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of -0.14.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

