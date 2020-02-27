United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Cowen

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 9,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.