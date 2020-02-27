United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of United Community Banks worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.