UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Raises Dividend to GBX 22.95 Per Share

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UNITE Group stock traded down GBX 66.50 ($0.87) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,204.50 ($15.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 888 ($11.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.85.

UTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,214.38 ($15.97).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

