Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

QURE stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.12. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $224,498.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $18,030,562.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,679 shares of company stock worth $7,842,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 469,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure in the third quarter valued at $17,854,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after acquiring an additional 445,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

