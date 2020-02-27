Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 2,423,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,778,352. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $235,074,944.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,251,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,840,272 shares of company stock worth $622,138,395 in the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

