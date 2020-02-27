Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $3,325,400.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $324.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

