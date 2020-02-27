Ty R. Silberhorn Sells 1,967 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

