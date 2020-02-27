Ty R. Silberhorn Sells 1,967 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.
3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.
MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
