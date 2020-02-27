Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $67,900.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $59,430.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Twitter by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,038,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $6,410,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.