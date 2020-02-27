Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Trueblue worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trueblue by 818.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price target on Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Trueblue stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,918. Trueblue Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $580.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

