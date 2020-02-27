Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Trueblue worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trueblue by 818.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 9,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,918. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $580.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

