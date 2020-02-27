Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter Sells 3,100 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 3,100 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $20,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 556 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $3,586.20.

On Friday, February 14th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $16,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,250 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $8,212.50.

On Friday, February 7th, Nicholas Carter sold 2,966 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $19,753.56.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $12,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,650.00.

TREC opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $155.21 million, a P/E ratio of -206.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,146,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 129,972 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

