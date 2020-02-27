Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $8.40 on Thursday, hitting $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,713. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $173.60 and a 52-week high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,109 shares of company stock valued at $46,815,130. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $5,251,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 67.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.