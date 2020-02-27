TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Plans GBX 7.80 Dividend

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TRG opened at GBX 865.10 ($11.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. TR European Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 9.37 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 985 ($12.96). The company has a market capitalization of $433.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 904.35.

Get TR European Growth Trust alerts:

About TR European Growth Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.