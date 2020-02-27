Town Centre Securities Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TOWN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 218 ($2.87). The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,358. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million and a P/E ratio of -9.28. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10).

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Monday.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

