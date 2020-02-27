TopBuild Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura raised their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE:BLD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in TopBuild by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

