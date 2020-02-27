TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $66.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 6,022,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.