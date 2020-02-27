Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Timkensteel by 145.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

