Theratechnologies’ (THTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mackie

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mackie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.80 price objective on the stock. Mackie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.