Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. Textron has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.