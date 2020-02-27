Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 13,887,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,064,738. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,082. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

